Belgium repatriates Isis-linked women and children from Syria

Posted on June 22, 2022 0

Belgium’s authorities have announced the repatriation of six women and 16 children who were held in a Syrian detention camp for foreigners affiliated with Islamic State.

The six mothers have already been sentenced to jail time in Belgium for up to five years, as Isis combatants.

On arrival, the children, who are all under 13 years of age, were taken to the hospital for a check up before being handed over to the youth protection services.

