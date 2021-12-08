Belfast park closed due to avian flu outbreak

A Belfast park has been closed following an outbreak of avian flu.

Sixteen dead birds have been removed from Waterworks Park in north Belfast, the city council said.

The council added that the park has been closed until further notice.

In a statement, the local authority said: “We have engaged an independent expert to review our approach and management plan to deal with this ongoing issue.

“We are also arranging for an on-call vet to be available to assess sick and dying birds and, if required, humanely euthanise these birds.

“As the outbreak continues to escalate across Northern Ireland as a precautionary approach the Waterworks Park will close until further notice.

“We’re continuing to work alongside and seek advice from the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) and the Public Health Agency in response to this issue.

“We would ask the public not to visit Waterworks Park at this time as we continue to manage the ongoing situation.”

Last week, a suspected case of avian flu was detected in Co Tyrone.

Some 27,000 affected ducks were culled and temporary control zones were introduced at the commercial premises in Aughnacloy.

There have also been a number of confirmed cases in wild birds across Northern Ireland.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has warned the threat from avian flu in the region “will be more significant in the months ahead”.

Members of the public are encouraged to report dead waterfowl – swans, geese or ducks – or gulls, or five or more dead wild birds of other species in the same location, to the Daera helpline on 0300 200 7840.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Belfast park closed due to avian flu outbreak