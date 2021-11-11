Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has threatened to retaliate against any new European Union sanctions, including by shutting down the transit of natural gas and goods via Belarus, because of the spiralling migrant crisis on its border.

“We are heating Europe, they are still threatening us that they will close the border. And if we shut off natural gas there? Therefore, I would recommend that the Polish leadership, Lithuanians and other headless people think before speaking,” Lukashenko said.

Source Link Belarus threatens to disrupt European gas supplies over spiralling migrant crisis