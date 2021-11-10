Belarus-Poland news – live: Belarusian forces accused of ‘firing shots’ as migrants detained at border

Gunshots at Belarus-Poland border as migrants detained

Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa are trying to cross the border from Belarus into Poland as fears of armed conflict grow amid rising hostility between the European Union and Minsk.

Camped in sub-zero temperatures and surrounded by armed guards, water cannons and barbed wire, clashes between migrants seeking entry to the EU and Polish border guards are expected to escalate in the coming days.

The worsening situation has caused alarm across Europe, with the EU accusing Belarus of encouraging illegal migration in revenge for previous sanctions on Minsk over human rights abuses.

There have also been accusations, from Poland, that the crisis is being “masterminded” by Russia to cause another migrant crisis situation within the EU.

Show latest update 1636539496 Poland accuses Belarusian troops of firing shots as migrants detained Two groups of migrants managed to cross the border from Belarus into Poland, but all the people in the groups were detained, Polish authorities said Wednesday. Poland’s defence ministry also accused Belarusian forces of firing shots into the air in a border area where migrants have set up a makeshift camp. The ministry posted a video on Twitter with noises of what sounded like shots. It is impossible to independently verify the information due to a state of emergency in Poland that prevents reporters, activists and any other non-residents from entering a zone along the border. The latest developments come amid the most tense period to date after months of heavy migration on Belarus’ borders with Poland, Lithuania, and to a lesser extent, Latvia. The European Union has accused the regime of Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko of trying to create instability with a new wave of mass migration to the EU. EU leaders say Belarus is retaliating for sanctions the bloc imposed on Mr Lukashenko’s authoritarian government over its brutal crackdown on domestic dissent. Thousands of people were jailed and beaten following months of protests after Mr Lukashenko won a sixth term in a 2020 election that the opposition and the West saw as rigged. Matt Mathers 10 November 2021 10:18 1636539182 Why is a migrant crisis unfolding at the Poland-Belarus border? Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa are trying to cross the border from Belarus into Poland as fears of armed conflict grow amid rising hostility between the European Union and Minsk. My colleague Kieran Guilbert reports: Matt Mathers 10 November 2021 10:13 1636539002 Watch: ‘Gunshots’ heard as migrants detained Gunshots at Belarus-Poland border as migrants detained Matt Mathers 10 November 2021 10:10 1636538926 Good morning Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as tensions escalate at the Poland/Belarus border. Matt Mathers 10 November 2021 10:08

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Belarus-Poland news – live: Belarusian forces accused of ‘firing shots’ as migrants detained at border