Belarus leader Lukashenko makes baseless claim UK responsible for Bucha atrocities

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has described the atrocities in the Ukrainian town of Bucha, where Russian forces are accused of killing hundreds of civilians, as a “British special operation”, without citing evidence for the claim.

