Beerwulf is gearing up for the festive season with some great beer buys

The festive season is a time when thoughts often turn to beer. We all know someone for whom the gift of beer would be greatly appreciated, and anyone thinking of hosting a festive event will want to consider the needs of their beer-thirsty pals.

But while few beers are ever shunned by gift recipients or party guests, we think your best drinking buddies deserve something that displays a little more imagination and quality than most beer offerings. So to help enhance your reputation as a beer connoisseur and party host, we’ve been perusing the Beerwulf site, where a whole host of beery goodies are lined up for the conscientious Christmas shopper.

What is Beerwulf?

Beerwulf is an online beer shop for folk who want to explore the world of beer, connecting drinkers with brewers through an exceptional range of products, and by telling stories behind the booze. Looking through their site is like gazing at a dream menu of beers while a mate fills you in on all the related knowledge: you’ll find beer history, beer blogs and expert beer recommendations – but, most importantly, you’ll find lots of beer. Here’s a selection of products that we think are sure to increase your thirst…

If you’ve ever thought of turning a small corner of your home into a pub then get your hands on a beer tap. These appliances sit on a countertop and allow you to serve fresh draught beer at home, chilled to optimum drinking temperature and ready to pour. Choose from The SUB (£109), a compact, state-of-the-art beer tap that holds 2 litre kegs; or the BLADE (from £475), a professional standard beer tap that holds 8 litre kegs. The range of kegs available include popular pub classics such as Amstel, Tiger and Lagunitas IPA, each one packaged for ultimate freshness.

Christmas pick: The SUB Compact Heineken Starter Pack £161 (now £124), includes The SUB Compact beer tap and 4 Heineken 2L kegs.

For many folk, the festive season starts on December 1st with the first raid of the advent calendar. Gone are the days when the best you could hope for was a piece of chocolate shaped like an angel – now you can get a daily dose of beer. The Beerwulf Beer Advent Calendar is packed with 24 different beers from 24 unique brewers around the world, and is great value at just £65.00. We’ve had a sneak peek at the line up and it promises lots of exclusives, with outstanding IPAs, lagers, blondes, dark beers and much much more, making every advent day a beer-filled treat. Get 10% off with the code ADVENTNOV10AFFUK until 21 November.

If you’re looking to send a friend a box of beer for Christmas then the choices available at Beerwulf are sure to be greatly received. You can pick from a range of styles and themes, including IPAs, Lagers & Pilsners and even a case of French Organic Beers (£34.99). And to give your pals even more reason to thank you for your generosity, some cases even come with a beer glass or two.

Gift option: Beer Tasting Case – 12 Beers + 2 Glasses (£42.99),

This case is designed to take your taste buds on a journey through a range of 12 beer styles. Discover why Trappist beers are so admired with La Trappe Quadrupel; enjoy the uniquely refreshing flavours of Paulaner’s classic German Weissbier; and get a mouthful of sour cherries with the exceptional Lindemans Kriek. You’ll also find an IPA, Helles Lager, Saison and more – along with two stylish beer glasses designed to enhance your beer tasting adventure.

Get ready for the festive season by heading to Beerwulf.com to explore the full range of beers.

Get 10% off The Beerwulf Beer Advent Calendar with the code ADVENTNOV10AFFUK (until 21 November.)

