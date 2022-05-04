Beergate: Keir Starmer says police have not contacted him and insists team were ‘getting on with work’

Sir Keir Starmer has said police in Durham have not contacted him again after closing an investigation into an alleged breach of lockdown rules.

The Labour leader has been under pressure from Tory MPs over the beer and takeaway meal he and team consumed during a campaign meeting last April in a Durham constituency office.

Although he appeared to avoid the question of whether or not Durham Constabulary had been in contact again on Tuesday, Sir confirmed on Wednesday they the force had not been back in touch.

Speaking to ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, he said of the police: “I think they put out a statement last week saying they’re not reinvestigating, and they haven’t spoken to me.”

Defending the takeaway meal on 30 April, he said the Labour team had “got on with their work” and again insisted that no Tier 2 rules in place at the time were broken.

“We’re on the road at the end of the day, we’re in the office preparing. Now, that evening, from memory, we were doing an online event for members because we had this get out the vote thing,” he told GMB.

Sir Keir said: “At some point, this was in the evening, everybody’s hungry and then that takeaway was ordered … Restaurants and pubs were closed, so takeaways were really the only way you could eat.”

He added: “So, this was brought in and at various points people went through the kitchen, got a plate, had some food to eat and got on with their work.”

At the time of the gathering, non-essential retail and outdoor venues including pub gardens were open but social distancing rules, which included a ban on indoor mixing between households, remained in place.

Durham Constabulary has been asked by Tory MP Richard Holden to reconsider their assessment that no offence was committed during the meeting. The force has acknowledged receipt of his letter.

Around 30 people were reportedly at the campaign event in Labour MP Mary Foy’s constituency office. “Did all 30 really go back to work after they finished their biryanis? If not, they have breached the rules and police should investigate,” Mr Holden tweeted.

However, barrister and Covid regulation expert Adam Wagner has said it the takeaway meal could be viewed as “reasonably necessary for work”.

But Labour’s shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said there is a “world of difference” between the industrial scale of rule-breaking at No 10 and Labour leaders’ so-called “Beergate” saga.

“Durham has been clear, there’s no case to answer. It didn’t break the rules and the Tory mudslinging is to try and distract from the rule-breaking at No 10 but also from the cost-of-living crisis,” she told BBC Breakfast.

Nadine Dorries and Anne Marie Trevelyan are among the cabinet minister to back a further police investigation into the event in Durham involving Sir Keir.

Ms Trevelyan told Sky News: “If there is evidence brought to the police which makes them need to investigate whether or not those Covid rules were broken, they should do so.”

Mr Starmer admitted at the weekend that his office had made a “mistake” by wrongly claiming that deputy leader Angela Rayner had not been at the campaign event in Durham last April.

Source Link Beergate: Keir Starmer says police have not contacted him and insists team were ‘getting on with work’