‘Beef Politics’! Hindi Dub Of ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of Ten Rings’ Changes Beef Into Veg Biryani

Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings is worth all the hype and more. If you’ve already watched the Destin Daniel Cretton directorial and his almost all-Asian ensemble including Simu Liu and Tony Leung, you know what I’m talking about. But in case you haven’t, it is arguably Marvel’s best solo film which packs action, drama and representation in equal measures.

Paired with gravity-defying martial arts and stylized stunt choreography, not to mention impressive CGI and VFX (read dragon wars), the film is an absolute action extravaganza that comes to life on the big screen. Yes, I’m selling it hard because it deserves an audience for everything that it is and everything it stands for when it comes to authenticity and originality.

SEE ALSO: ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings’ Review: Marvel’s Best Solo Film Packing Action, Drama And Representation

Which is why it is a bummer that the dubbed versions in India bear changes and tweaks. Don’t worry it isn’t a major plot twist or cut sequence. But it is imperative and equally saddening that the who’s who had to censor something like food in what can be deemed as a preventive measure to hurt the feeling of the let’s-call-a-ban-brigade.

It all began when a Twitter user pointed out that in the Hindi dub, Liu’s Shang-Chi and Awkwafina’s Katy don’t order beef like they originally do. Instead, meat turns into Veg Biryani. Not just that, in the Tamil version, it changes again to Upma and bread omelette in Malayalam.

Needless to say, Twitter users and MCU fans are bewildered over this while others can help but have a field day while trying to change the menu with every changing region/place. See for yourself.

This is a scene from the movie @shangchi.

Well, the beef in this scene has been changed to veg biriyani in Hindi dubbed version. It’s Upma in Tamil and bread omelette in Malayalam. Welcoming @MarvelStudios into India’s beef poltics. pic.twitter.com/CqUUUW83KF — Rohit Thayyil (@RohitThayyil) November 13, 2021

Next Marvel movie will give us state-wise menu! Khaman for Gujarat, pitta for Assam, Kachori for RJ, Porotta for Kerala! — SecularJeevi (@DrNo771) November 13, 2021

What? English bread and omlette for malayalees , I want it to be changed to a full Onam sadhya or if that’s too much to dub then change to puttu .

Also since I took the trouble protesting , I want the airhostess to wear a saree.

How dare marvel undermine our sanskar . — Geemon George (@aquaris72) November 15, 2021

She mentioned it 😂 it’s a pulao — kaafiआलसी (@humnhidekhenge) November 13, 2021

I can just imagine a person watching this scene in the regional language and thinking “oh they eat veg pulao/upma etc there as well.” For a huge population watching a movie can be the only glimpse in another culture. I’m just speechless. — Snigdha (@JstbeingSnigdha) November 13, 2021

Bread omlet ?? You could have been more creative @Marvel_India https://t.co/9f9G2lijEK — Kevin (@shazamntealiyan) November 16, 2021

Okay beef ban on reel-life too now. https://t.co/EyuH1wRZcT — Arnav Gupta 😷 💉🟢 💉🟢 (@championswimmer) November 16, 2021

Shame on this country is all I can say. Putting religion and majoritarian concepts even into movies now and we still call our country free and secular. https://t.co/EnYHjpkFxn — Asher Thomas (@AsherTh43667268) November 16, 2021

Wtf. Coming from the largest beef exporter, this stinks of something. I wonder what. https://t.co/iz9VuAe6mu — Sunitha (@Sunithablogger) November 14, 2021

Omellete 😩

Such an insult 😬 https://t.co/s66OUEbhwR — ashiq (@ashiqkerala) November 14, 2021

We atleast deserve something better than Upma https://t.co/My8abh4lS5 — Vishal (@indianheisnberg) November 13, 2021

Hope it will be Mirchi bajji in Telugu version https://t.co/JVmueAY4b3 — Hramblings (@Hramblings) November 13, 2021

In Gujarati it would be “50 gram methina ane 50 gram batata na”… https://t.co/RpMdMf0Pr5 — નૈસર્ગ (@Naisarg8) November 13, 2021

So, what do you think about the whole episode? Tweet to us @MashableIndia and let us know!

Shang-Chi and The Legend of Ten Rings is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

SEE ALSO: ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of Ten Rings’ And The Other Titles Coming To Disney+ Hotstar That You Can’t Miss

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : ‘Beef Politics’! Hindi Dub Of ‘Shang-Chi And The Legend Of Ten Rings’ Changes Beef Into Veg Biryani