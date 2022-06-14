Bed linen in need of a refresh? Take a look at This is Silk’s sale for 50% off

As the days start to get longer and the nights warmer, getting a good night’s sleep can be increasingly difficult thanks to 5am sunrises, a seemingly endless number of insects flying around and, possibly the worst of all, sweaty sheets.

While some people like to deck their homes out with fans, pop on an eyemask or opt for a lightweight pyjama set, for those who get really warm in the night changing to a summer duvet could be a gamechanger.

Of course, you then need an equally lightweight bedding set to go with it, and linen is always one of the best options. It’s soft, bacteria-resistant, moisture-absorbing and works to keep you cool and comfortable throughout the summer months.

This is Silk currently has a 50 per cent off sale across all linen bedding options with code “LoveLinen” at the checkout. While we haven’t tried the linen sets here at IndyBest, we did name the brand the best buy in our silk pillowcase review, which is quite the feat.

We’ve done the hard work for you by trawling through the sale to find the best bedding discounts, with savings of more than £115 on certain items. The sale runs until 11 July so you do have a bit of time to decide which option to go for, but it’s worth noting that a couple of options are already sold out so don’t hang around too long if you spot something you’d really love.

(Thisissilk.com)

White is by far the most popular option when it comes to bed linen, reminding us of swanky hotels with their crisp, clean sheets. So with a saving of £119.99 for a double duvet cover, fitted sheet and two pillowcases, this does seem like quite the saving for a full set of the basics. Made from French flax, the linen is stonewashed for softness and the brand claims it’s easy to look after and will only get softer with time. For an extra five pounds there is also a king-sized option available.

(Thisissilk.com)

Similar to the above white bundle but in a more stand-out colour, this sage option looks perfect for jazzing up the bedroom in a subtle and sophisticated way. Working in white, cream or beige rooms, or even those with patterned wallpaper, sage is quite a versatile colour and is also said to be quite soothing too. The fitted or flat sheet is white, and we would recommend pairing the full set with other white pillowcases if you’re a four pillow-to-a-bed kind of person. You could also add a white throw for extra warmth in winter too.

(Thisissilk.com)

Regularly changing your pillowcase is any skincare guru’s top tip for clean and healthy skin that’s less prone to breakouts, so it’s important to have a couple on rotation. It’s no secret that we love the brand’s silk pillowcases here at IndyBest. When reviewing one, our tester said: “We are seriously impressed by how well the pillowcase retains its comforting texture and temperature controlling coolness, even after several washes, as well as the skin benefits we saw, not to mention its ability to noticeably smooth our locks”. While the silk options aren’t discounted, this linen set is a steal at just over £7 per case.

(Thisissilk.com)

If your bottom sheet and pillowcases are already covered and you are simply looking for a new cover for your summer duvet, plump for this option. Available in either a double or a king-size for five pounds more, this sheet has been stonewashed for softness and pre-washed to prevent shrinkage. Ties are placed in the corners in order to keep the duvet in place and it’s also dubbed as easy to care for, being machine washable.

(Thisissilk.com)

If it’s a fitted bottom sheet you’re after, look no further than this seriously discounted number. Sadly, there’s no alternative colourways for this one but the cool grey shade will go with plenty of other hues. It’s quite the basic necessity, even for those who prefer to go blanketless and sleep with just a top sheet in the summer, and on that note, the flat linen sheet is also in the sale for the same price (£44.99, Thisissilk.com).

