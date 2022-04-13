Beastie Boys and The Clash blasted outside Downing Street during partygate protests

Protestors have been blasting the Beastie Boys and The Clash in protest to the government’s response to fines issued over lockdown parties.

Prime minister Boris Johnson and chancellor Rishi Sunak were issued with fines by the Met Police this week for breaking lockdown rules.

Scotland Yard has issued more than 50 fines for government staff over events hosted at Downing Street and Whitehall during the Covid pandemic. Johnson and Sunak have both rejected calls to resign.

Disco lights flashed and music blared as protestors gathered outside Number 10 to play The Clash’s “I Fought the Law” and the Beastie Boys’ “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)”.

The BBC’s Francis Keogh reported that The Clash’s track was playing outside Downing Street last night (12 April), with further reports that the songs were still playing this morning.

A video filmed from outside Number 10 showed the Beastie Boys’ track being heard loud and clear.

The Clash’s track was also audible during the BBC’s 10 O’Clock News programme last night, as deputy political editor Vicki Young broadcast from outside Number 10.

“Fight For your Right” could be heard during BBC broadcasts this morning, as a journalist commented on the “pretty well-known Beastie Boys song” that was playing in the background. “I don’t need to spell out the title of that one,” she added.

One Twitter user called the musical protest “genius,” whilst another wrote: “Was it a protest or Downing Street staff partying again?”

“Fight for Your Right (To Party)” has been used before as a protest anthem, after the government party scandal first came to light.

PoliticsJOE’s satirical political remix of the Beastie Boys’ 1987 hit, “Fight for Your Right”, went viral earlier this year in response to findings in the Sue Gray report.

In the remix, Boris Johnson and other government ministers’ words are appropriated to sing a parody version of the tune.

