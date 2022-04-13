'Beast' Twitter Review: Thalapathy Vijay's Action-Thriller Receives A Nod Of Approval From Fans; Here's Proof

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited project ‘Beast’ finally releases today, and fans who have already watched the film have shared their reviews on social media. Hailing it as one of the best action-thrillers, Twitter has been flooded with positive posts as fans applaud the maverick for his stellar on-screen performance.

While fans were eagerly waiting to see their favourite superstar in action on the silver screen once again, ‘Beast’ featuring Vijay in an action avatar was already the talk of the town since its inception. And with fans who watched the early show of the film helmed and written by Nelson calling it a ‘feast for all’, ‘Beast’ is expected to get onto a flying start at the box office. Meanwhile, check out what fans have to say about Vijay’s recently-released movie ‘Beast’ here:

Apart from Vijay’s performance, fans have also appreciated the gripping storyline, which also features Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and others in pivotal roles. South trade expert Ramesh Bala also joined the bandwagon of fans online and praised Vijay and gave the action-thriller three-star rating in his review.

While Vijay’s ‘Beast’ is off to a great start today, it is expected to witness a tough competition from Prashanth Neel’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which releases in cinema halls tomorrow. Starring an ensemble star cast comprising of superstar Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj, the action drama has been one of the most-awaited projects of 2022. And with a strong buzz surrounding the movie, in addition to strong advance booking reports, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is also expected to dominated the box office.

