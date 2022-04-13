'Beast' Twitter Review: Thalapathy Vijay's Action-Thriller Receives A Nod Of Approval From Fans; Here's Proof

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s much-awaited project ‘Beast’ finally releases today, and fans who have already watched the film have shared their reviews on social media. Hailing it as one of the best action-thrillers, Twitter has been flooded with positive posts as fans applaud the maverick for his stellar on-screen performance.

While fans were eagerly waiting to see their favourite superstar in action on the silver screen once again, ‘Beast’ featuring Vijay in an action avatar was already the talk of the town since its inception. And with fans who watched the early show of the film helmed and written by Nelson calling it a ‘feast for all’, ‘Beast’ is expected to get onto a flying start at the box office. Meanwhile, check out what fans have to say about Vijay’s recently-released movie ‘Beast’ here:

This is for sure a different never seen before Thalapathy !!! Performance and dialogue delivery is killerrrrrrr 🔥🔥🔥#Beast — Rhevanth Charan (@rhevanth95) April 12, 2022

#Beast – The film runs high on action sequences and slapstick comedies throughout with screen presence of #ThalapathyVijay and Mindblowing score of Rockstar @anirudhofficial 🔥 Pakka Blockbuster 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UaHqBOnret — Jeya Suriya (@MSPMovieManiac) April 13, 2022

#Beast Feast for All Thalapathy fans😍💯. A Theme park with all kind of Rides. Ever consistent @anirudhofficial bro & Thalapathy carried the movie with ultra mass performances. @Nelsondilpkumar packaged humour & action effortlessly. Lot of Repeat value. Must watch 🥳🎉. — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) April 13, 2022

Literally felt the power & fire!!!Blockbuster beast…loved every scene….thalapathy Vera level ma…true feast…❤️💫💫💫

Meaner..Leaner..Stronger!!#BeastMovie #Beast — VJ Nivedhitha (@NivedhithaVJ) April 13, 2022

#Beast Overall Blockbuster movie of the year. I’m sure everyone will enjoy this movie .No such boring scene in the movie .Racy screenplay, visuals ,cmdy. Songs,Art work is excellent from @KiranDrk .Theme music is top notch from @anirudhofficial .Vijay sir looks damm stylish. — Shankar (@Shankar018) April 13, 2022

#beast mass and chill movie in thalapathy style and super humour mixed vera level ,thoroughly enjoyed #NelsonDilipkumar bgm uplift the movie #AnirudhRavichander — vaitheesh Nithi (@vaitheeshNithi) April 13, 2022

Apart from Vijay’s performance, fans have also appreciated the gripping storyline, which also features Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu and others in pivotal roles. South trade expert Ramesh Bala also joined the bandwagon of fans online and praised Vijay and gave the action-thriller three-star rating in his review.

#Beast [3/5] : A Mall Invasion Thriller.. One man show of #Thalapathy @actorvijay He is #BeastModeON from start to end.. His Action and dance – All Verithanam.. All fans will be satisfied and happy.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 13, 2022

While Vijay’s ‘Beast’ is off to a great start today, it is expected to witness a tough competition from Prashanth Neel’s ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, which releases in cinema halls tomorrow. Starring an ensemble star cast comprising of superstar Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj, the action drama has been one of the most-awaited projects of 2022. And with a strong buzz surrounding the movie, in addition to strong advance booking reports, ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is also expected to dominated the box office.

