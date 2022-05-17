'Beast': Thalapathy Vijay's Fighter Jet Scene Has Left Retired IAF Pilot And Twitter With Many Important Questions

Popular south superstar Thalapathy Vijay, who is known for his stellar onscreen performances and charisma, left everyone impressed with his performance as a RAW agent in filmmaker Nelson’s ‘Beast’. The action-drama which also stars Pooja Hegde in a pivotal role, has come under the scanner of Twitter users after an retired IAF pilot criticized the fighter jet action sequence.
Taking to Twitter, retired IAF pilot Sivaraman Sajan wrote, “I have so many questions,” while disapproving the scene. While the film features a couple of high-octane action sequences, but the concern scene featuring Vijay escaping enemy missiles with utmost ease has raised a couple of queries. Check out a few here:
I have so many questions…. pic.twitter.com/zVafb6uAnm
— sajan (@sajaniaf) May 15, 2022
Wo sb to thik Hai
But ye seat me Milton ki bottle ku lgi hai pic.twitter.com/w0DK1zStz3
— Navambh Tripathi🇮🇳 (@Navambh) May 16, 2022
Need to wash my eyes with acid😭😭😭 https://t.co/yVE7C0UMpM
— Anirudh (@sambarvadaii) May 16, 2022
What was this???????? my brain is numb… Can not think further… all logic has gone in the drain…
— Major Amit Bansal (Retd) (@majoramitbansal) May 16, 2022
It is possible Ah Bro?? India’s Biggest Action Thriller 😷🤦♂️#Beast pic.twitter.com/A3CQnRrgBZ
— Jack Daniels (@JackDan1103) May 16, 2022
After Bigil, Beast joins the list to spoil his name and fame
It’s high time that Vijay should concentrate more on how the “over the top” nature scenes will be delivered and logical issues in story
Movie avg ah pona kuda paravala but being memed 🥲 https://t.co/2idexpkzhy
— sαкτнi vigทєsн (@SakthiKVignesh) May 16, 2022
The Thalapathy Vijay movie which released in cinema halls on April 13 released on Netflix recently and despite weak narrative, the action-drama has managed to win over the audience, thanks to leading actor’s brilliant performances.
While other South films like ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, ‘RRR’ and ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ went on to create new records at the box office, Vijay’s ‘Beast’ ended up doing a decent business in the domestic circuit.
Meanwhile, a few weeks back, Vijay’s father SA Chandrasekhar had even criticized ‘Beast’ director Nelson for relying too heavily on the actor’s fame. “The director has to take time and study it. He should understand what it means to be a RAW agent? Or what is the RAW department? What is the military?” SA Chandrasekhar said. Furthermore, he continued, “This is a film that was made solely relying on Vijay’s stardom.”
Cover Image: Twitter
