Bear fights off pair of dogs to protect her cubs

A security camera has captured footage showing a bear chasing away two dogs from a facility garden to save her cubs in Turkey.

Footage shows the bear entering a yard in the northwestern city of Bursa, before coming face-to-face with the pair.

It can first be seen holding off the dogs before eventually chasing them away through the snow.

Despite the animals being involved in a heated clash, it appears none of them were injured.

