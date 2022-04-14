Bear fights off pair of dogs to protect her cubs

Posted on April 14, 2022 0

A security camera has captured footage showing a bear chasing away two dogs from a facility garden to save her cubs in Turkey.

Footage shows the bear entering a yard in the northwestern city of Bursa, before coming face-to-face with the pair.

It can first be seen holding off the dogs before eventually chasing them away through the snow.

Despite the animals being involved in a heated clash, it appears none of them were injured.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Bear fights off pair of dogs to protect her cubs