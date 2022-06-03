Beacons lit across the UK to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Beacons were lit across the UK to commemorate the first day of celebrations for the Queen’s platinum jubilee on Thursday (2 June).

The Queen led the the fanfare lighting of the beacon chain at Windsor Castle.

More then 3000 beacons across the UK and Commonwealth were lit.

The beacon centrepiece, the Trees of Trees sculpture designed by Thomas Heatherwick, stood at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William officially represented the Queen when the Buckingham Palace beacon was lit.

