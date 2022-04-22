‘Be glad you are in a democracy’: Macron hits back at hecklers during campaign rally

Emmanuel Macron took on protesters during his last campaign rally ahead of the French election on Sunday.
Macron was addressing the crowd in Figeac, south west France, when protesters unfurled a banner opposing the privatization of state services.
“Every fight is a good fight…I believe in respect” he said, engaging the hecklers. “Be glad you are in a democracy where you can address a presidential candidate like that” he added.
The incumbent is is on course for victory over right-wing Marine Le Pen, holding 55 per cent of the vote in the latest polls.
