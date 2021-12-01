BBC stand by Michael Vaughan despite racism allegations

The BBC “expect” to work with Michael Vaughan again after standing down the former England captain ahead of the Ashes after his name was mentioned in Yorkshire’s report into the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

Vaughan has been accused of making a racist remark ahead of a Yorkshire match in 2009, which he strenuously denies, though Adil Rashid and Rana Naved-ul-Hasa also claim to have heard it.

And the BBC removed him as part of their Ashes coverage last week, stating that it would not be “appropriate” to include the 47-year-old at this time.

In a statement, the BBC said: “We’re in regular contact with Michael and have had positive conversations with him in recent days.

“Our contributors are required to talk about relevant issues, so Michael’s involvement in a story of such significance means it’s not possible for him to be part of our Ashes coverage or wider cricket coverage at the moment.

“We’re pleased with how our conversations are going and expect to work with Michael again in the future. He remains on contract to the BBC.”

More to follow…

