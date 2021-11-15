A BBC journalist’s live broadcast on the Liverpool hospital bombing was hijacked by hecklers who ranted about asylum seekers.

North of England correspondent Fiona Trott was drowned out by men shouting about migrants and refugees as she tried to give an update on the police investigation.

Men could be heard shouting, out of shot, with one saying: “Twenty-four thousand people came on boats this year, how many of them do we know?”

“Report the truth, we all know what happened,” yelled another.

Once the live feed was cut, studio newsreader Joanna Gosling told viewers police officers nearby had responded to help Ms Trott.

One person died and another was hurt in Sunday’s explosion outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital.

Counterterrorism police and MI5 are investigating the explosion, which on Monday morning was declared a terrorist incident.

Four men have been arrested in connection with the bombing.

Source Link BBC reporter Fiona Trott drowned out by hecklers during live Liverpool broadcast