BBC gets 925 complaints over William and Harry press documentary

The BBC has received 925 complaints about a documentary examining the relationship between the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex and the media.

The Princes And The Press, which aired in two parts last month, was criticised by the royal households for giving credibility to “overblown and unfounded claims” about the royal family.

The BBC said the complaints related to “bias against the royal family”.

The first episode, which focused on the period after the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee received 776 complaints, while the second, which looked at the last three years, received 149.

The documentary prompted the broadcast of a special Christmas carol service led by the Duchess of Cambridge to be moved at the last minute from the BBC to ITV in an apparent snub.

The BBC has been contacted for further comment.

In comparison, 1,428 complaints about Good Morning Britain on ITV were sent to media watchdog Ofcom about a broadcast which featured a discussion on the coronavirus yellow card reporting system.

And in October, radio host Steve Allen attracted 840 complaints after describing Strictly Come Dancing contestant Tilly Ramsay as a “chubby little thing” live on air.

