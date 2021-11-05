BBC drops Michael Vaughan from radio show amid allegations in Yorkshire racism scandal

The BBC has dropped Michael Vaughan from his radio show on 5 Live amid allegations made against him in the Yorkshire racism scandal.

Vaughan revealed in his Daily Telegraph column on Friday that he had been accused by his former Yorkshire teammate Azeem Rafiq of making a racist comment towards a group of Asian players, allegedly saying: “Too many of you lot, we need to do something about it.”

The 47-year-old used the article to “completely and categorically deny” making the comment.

However another former Yorkshire player, Rana Naved-ul-Hasan, has alleged that he also heard Vaughan making the comment while playing for the county.

The BBC said in a statement that Vaughan would not appear as a presenter on Monday’s Tuffers and Vaughan Show.

More to follow…

