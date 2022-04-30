BBC Breakfast presenter tells viewers Boris Johnson ‘spent the night in prison’ in Becker mishap

BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty has been accused of a “Freudian slip” after accidentally telling viewers that Boris Johnson “spent his first night in prison” yesterday.

The blunder occurred after the broadcaster confused the prime minister with former tennis champion Boris Becker, who was jailed on Friday after hiding assets to avoid paying debts.

Updating viewers on the headlines, the co-host said: “Three-times Wimbledon champion Boris Johnson has just spent his first night in prison.”

Munchetty failed to correct the mix-up before handing over to sports reporter Mike Bushell.

