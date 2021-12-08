Bayern Munich vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Bayern Munich will look to finish off a perfect Champions League group stage against Barcelona on Wednesday evening.

The German club have won every match so far and will aim to join Liverpool this season with six wins from six. And despite having secured their spot in the next round, Bayern’s manager Julian Nagelsmann says the win is still the target.

He said: “We’re happy that we’re going into this game having already secured top spot. Nevertheless, it’s still an important game. The Champions League is always something special, and we want to be fair to the rest of the teams in the group.

“Barça still have world-class players. They are under pressure in the table and have to win, and they will give everything to do that. It’s not about knocking them out, but about the three points for us. I still see them as candidates for the title.”

But how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm on Wednesday, 8 December at the Allianz Arena.

How can I watch?

The fixture will be broadcast on BT Sport 3 with coverage starting at 7.45pm. Subscribers can also stream the match on the BT website and app.

Team news

For hosts Bayern Munich Joshua Kimmich, Michael Cuisance and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are all out due to Covid. Bouna Sarr, Josip Stanisic and Marcel Sabitzer won’t feature through injury with Lucas Hernandez thought to be rested. Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry are also out.

In better news for Bayern, Dayot Upamecano returns from his European ban.

Barcelona are also hit with multiple injuries as Martin Braithwaite, Pedri, Sergio Aguero, Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati are all in doubt for the fixture. Gavi is also thought to be out with a hand injury.

Frenkie de Jong is set to be welcomed into the starting set-up but Ez Abde won’t feature as he isn’t registered for the competition.

Predicted line-ups

Bayern Munich: Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Nianzou, Richards; Roca, Tolisso; Sane, Muller, Musiala; Lewandowski

Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Araujo, Pique, Alba; Gonzalez, Busquets, De Jong; Dembele, Depay, Coutinho

Odds

Bayern Munich – 4/7

Draw – 15/4

Barcelona – 15/4

Prediction

Barcelona aren’t in as desperate a situation they were when they faced Bayern earlier this season but their form hasn’t improved much in the time since. The Spanish side are looking at another defeat but not as heavy as many may believe. Bayern Munich 3-1 Barcelona.

