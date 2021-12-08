Bayern Munich vs Barcelona LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more today

Barça stars train at Allianz Arena ahead of FC Bayern showdown

Bayern Munich are taking on Barcelona tonight aiming to complete a perfect record in the Champions League group stage. Bayern are top of Group E with five wins from five, having scored 19 goals and conceded only three, and they could match Ajax and Liverpool who last night both secured their sixth wins of the group stage as they cruised into the knockout rounds.

It is a different story for Barcelona who have struggling in the post-Messi era, and new manager Xavi is facing a tough task. Barca are seventh in La Liga, 16 points behind leaders Real Madrid, and they are currently second in this Champions League group with seven points. In visiting the Allianz Arena tonight they face the hardest possible fixture, while third-place Benfica, on five points, host group strugglers Dynamo Kiev knowing a win could knock Barca down to third place and out of the competition.

Julian Nagelsmann’s team cruised to a 3-0 win over Barca at the Nou Camp when the two teams met in September. Robert Lewandowski scored twice that night and will draw level with the 2021/22 Champions League’s leading scorer, Sebastian Haller of Ajax, if he scores his 10th of the European campaign tonight.

Show latest update 1638988280 Bayern Munich vs Barcelona If the task of beating Bayern Munich wasn’t hard enough, Barcelona will have to do it in tricky weather conditions. It’s currently snowing in the Allianz Arena! Sarah Rendell 8 December 2021 18:31 1638988040 What happened in the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona reverse fixture? Ah the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich signalled a stark difference in the Spanish side to what fans were used to in the Champions League. Barca could hardly string attack together as they were dominated in a 3-0 defeat at home. Bayern’s star man Robert Lewandowski scored twice in the match the Barcelona will want to forget. If you want to refresh your memory on the match here’s a piece from the night. Sarah Rendell 8 December 2021 18:27 1638987891 What are the permutations? Tonight’s result has no bearing on Bayern’s qualification as they have their knock-out spot signed, sealed and delivered after an unbeaten run. However, Barcelona’s European top-flight hopes depend on if they can secure a win. It’ll be a tough task with them losing 3-0 to the German side in the reverse fixture but they are under new management so have the potential to get the job done. As always in the Champions League, other games will impact the result of this one so check out our piece on all the permutations: Sarah Rendell 8 December 2021 18:24 1638987044 Bayern Munich vs Barcelona live updates Bayern Munich are seeking to complete a perfect Champions League group stage on Wednesday night when they host Barcelona, with five wins from five meaning they are already through to the last 16 and top. The team from La Liga are far from as comfortable, needing a win to guarantee their own spot in the knock-outs and knowing that Benfica will be keeping the pressure on them from afar – we’ll keep you up to date with the goals from that game too as the night unfolds. While Julian Nagelsmann might opt to rotate after a big weekend victory domestically, Barcelona’s new boss Xavi is still trying to find the right formula after a tough start since taking over. Goalscoring in particular remains a real issue for the Camp Nou outfit – which might be a big problem considering their lack of clean sheets and Bayern’s own attacking prowess on home soil. It’s a huge night for two giants of European football, where the fall of one might be laid bare. Karl Matchett 8 December 2021 18:10

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bayern Munich vs Barcelona LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more today