Bayern Munich suffer 5-0 thrashing by Borussia Monchengladbach in unceremonious cup exit

Bayern Munich were dealt their biggest defeat in 43 years as they were knocked out of the DFB Pokal by Borussia Monchengladbach with a 5-0 loss on Wednesday.

Bayern have been impressive so far this season and so it surprised fans as much as the team that they had gone 2-0 down after 15 minutes. A penalty saw the hosts lead 3-0 at half-time and the evening only got better from there.

A brace from Breel Embolo in the second half sealed the win and blew Bayern away to cause a huge upset.

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said: “I am absolutely shocked. We were just not there. We did not win a single tackle or challenge in the entire first half.

“Everything that could go wrong went wrong. Gladbach did it really well. We were absolutely not there. A blackout. It should not have happened to us in such a way.”

Bayern were the favourites after scoring 33 goals in nine Bundesliga games and not conceding a goal in their three Champions League matches. And even the hosts, who were the first team to score five goals against Bayern since 2012, could not believe the result.

Monchengladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann said: “We had a super start to the game and we were up 3-0 after just over 20 minutes. You have to earn it but everything fell into place tonight.

“It was like in a trance but also exactly what we had set out to do. We defended superbly. It was very good. If you are 3-0 behind after 20 minutes or so then it affects you mentally.

“Then even Bayern players are only human. We can pat ourselves on the back. You cannot hope for a better start than that against Bayern.”

And Gladbach sports director Max Eberl added: “You dream sometimes of something like that. But you do not ever think that it could actually become reality. It is a historic performance. This evening will go into Gladbach’s history books.”

Douglas Mateo

