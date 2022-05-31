Bayern Munich CEO hits back at Robert Lewandowski as transfer row rumbles on

Oliver Kahn, the CEO of Bayern Munich, has criticised Robert Lewandowski for publicly declaring his intention to leave the German club.

Lewandowski has said that his time at Bayern is “over”, with the Poland striker seeking a move away ahead of next season and urging the club not to attempt to block any potential transfer.

The 33-year-old’s contract expires at the end of next season and Barcelona have been heavily linked with his signature.

Lewandowski has scored nearly 350 times for Bayern since arriving on a free transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2014, helping the Bavarians to eight Bundesliga titles and winning the Champions League in 2020.

Kahn, the second most capped player in Bayern history, has now accused Lewandowski of lacking “appreciation” for what Bayern have done for him by speaking publicly about his desire to leave.

“I can’t tell you why Robert chose this path,” Kahn told SPORT1. “Public statements like that don’t get you anywhere.

“Robert became [Fifa Best’s Men’s Player of the Year] here twice in a row – I think he should know what he has at Bayern.

“Appreciation is not a one-way street.”

Reports have suggested that Lewandowski may already have begun talks over a contract with Barcelona, with Xavi confirming that the striker is “an option” for his side.

