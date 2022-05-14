A general view of the Stadion im Borussia-Park (Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bayer Leverkusen take on Freiburg in the Bundesliga today.

Bayern Munich remain the team to beat in the German top flight with Julian Nagelsmann’s juggernaut side 30-time winners of the competition.

Boasting some of the best players in the world such as Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer they are always favourites to retain their league crown.

Rivals Borussia Dortmund traditionally push them the closest and have won the title five times, most recently back in 2012 under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Borussia Mönchengladbach were a force in the Seventies winning the league five times but are without a champion team since while Werder Bremen, Hamburg and Stuttgart are all multi-time winners too.

RB Leipzig are the newest kids on the block and backed by energy drinks manufacturer Red Bull are now threatening to challenge for a first title of their own.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today’s game in the live blog below:

Show latest update 1652531434 Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg Follow live football coverage with The Independent today. Whether it’s Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know. We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here. 14 May 2022 13:30

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bayer Leverkusen vs Freiburg LIVE: Bundesliga team news, line-ups and more