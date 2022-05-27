Battersea Power Station lit up as Star Wars lightsabers for Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Battersea Power Station‘s chimneys were lit up as lightsabers to celebrate the release of the new Disney+ mini-series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The series, starring Ewan McGregor in his original titular role, is set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith.

McGregor told the BBC that it was “great” to play Obi-Wan again, a role he first took on more than 20 years ago.

As well as the blue and red lightsabers, clips from the show were projected onto the power station.

