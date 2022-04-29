Baseball suspends pitcher Trevor Bauer for two years over domestic violence policy

Major League Baseball has suspended pitcher Trevor Bauer for two years without pay for violating the sport’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

The Los Angeles Dodgers player had been on paid administrative leave since last July when a woman alleged that she had been beaten and sexually assaulted by Mr Bauer.

Prosecutors decided against bringing a criminal prosecution against the athlete, and he has in turn sued his accuser, who he met over social media.

The pitcher was paid his $32m salary while on administrative leave, but will go unpaid during his 324 game suspension by the league.

He took to twitter to defend himself and say he would appeal the suspension, which is twice as long as the previous largest one handed out under the policy.

“In the strongest possible terms, I deny committing any violation of the league’s domestic violence & sexual assault policy. I am appealing this action and expect to prevail,” he tweeted.

Mr Bauer has insisted that he and his accuser, who is from San Diego, California, had a consensual relationship.

The Los Angeles Dodgers said in a statement that the team takes “all allegations of this nature very seriously and does not condone or excuse any acts of domestic violence or sexual assault.”

“We’ve cooperated fully with MLB’s investigation since it began, and we fully support MLB’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, and the Commissioner’s enforcement of the Policy,” the team stated.

“We understand that Trevor has the right to appeal the Commissioner’s decision. Therefore, we will not comment further until the process is complete.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Baseball suspends pitcher Trevor Bauer for two years over domestic violence policy