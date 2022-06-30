Barristers offered 15 per cent hike in fees just days after striking for better pay

Criminal barristers are to receive a 15 per cent fee rise from the end of September, the government announced just days after they closed courts by going on strike.
The rise will see a typical criminal barrister receive an additional £7,000 a year, said the Ministry of Justice.
Criminal solicitors will also receive a 15 percent increase for their work in police stations and magistrates’ and youth courts, with further multi-million-pound reforms to solicitors’ pay still under consideration.
