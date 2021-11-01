Barclays boss Jes Staley quits over investigation into links with Jeffrey Epstein

Barclays boss Jes Staley has stepped down as boss of Barclays after an investigation into his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The bank said on Monday that Mr Staley would step down after receiving the draft findings of a probe by UK financial regulators in Friday.

After receiving the report, which looked into whether the bank and Mr Staley played down his relationship with Epstein, the chief executive quit the bank and said the conclusions will be contested.

It is understood the early draft suggests he played down his role in Mr Epstein’s affairs while he ran JP Morgan’s private bank from 2000.

Mr Staley’s name appears in Mr Epstein’s “black book” of contacts. The former bank chief executive is known to have visited Mr Epstein’s private Caribbean island twice. Mr Staley admitted that he continued his relationship with the disgraced financier for seven years after Mr Epstein was convicted of procuring a child for prostitution in 2008.

Mr Epstein was arrested on separate charges in 2019 and found dead in his prison cell.

A report by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) into Mr Staley’s dealings with Mr Epstein is due to be published next month.

Barclays said: “It should be noted that the investigation makes no findings that Mr Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Mr Epstein’s alleged crimes, which was the central question underpinning Barclays’ support for Mr Staley following the arrest of Mr Epstein in the summer of 2019.”

When news of the FCA and PRA investigation broke in February 2020, Mr Staley said that he “deeply regrets” his connection to Mr Epstein.

“It has been very well known I had a professional relationship with Jeffrey Epstein,” Mr Staley told reporters. “It goes back to 2000 when I was asked to run the JP Morgan private bank and he was already a client when I joined the private bank.

“The relationship was maintained during my time at JP Morgan but as I left JP Morgan the relationship tapered off quite significantly. Obviously I thought I knew him well and I didn’t. For sure, with hindsight with what we know now, I deeply regret having any relationship with Jeffrey.”

Mr Staley will receive a year’s pay, totalling £2.4m, as well as his pension of £120,000 for the year, and any other benefits.

He will be replaced as Barclays chief executive by Mr C.S. Venkatakrishnan, known as Venkat, subject to regulatory approval.

Mr Staley was previously sanctioned by the FCA for trying to uncover the identity of a Barclays whistleblower. Information should have been provided to the bank’s investigations team but instead Mr Staley circulated amongst senior managers.

