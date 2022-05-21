Barcelona vs Lyon live stream: How to watch Women’s Champions League final online and on TV tonight

Barcelona will look to assert their new supremacy over European football when they face Lyon in the final of the Women’s Champions League tonight.

The final puts Barcelona, the defending champions, against the seven-time winners of the competition Lyon in a meeting of two heavyweights in Turin.

Led by Alexia Putellas, Barcelona have taken the game to new heights on domestic and continental fronts and completed a perfect league season in the Spanish Primera Division this year.

Lyon, who won one of their five straight Champions Leagues against Barcelona in 2019, will be aiming to reclaim their crown after they were beaten by rivals PSG in the competition last season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the Women’s Champions League final?

The match will kick off at 6pm BST on Saturday 21 May at the Juventus Stadium in Turin.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on ITV 4 in the UK, with coverage starting from 5:30pm. Like the rest of the competition up to this point, the action will also be available to stream live on the DAZN YouTube channel.

What is the team news?

In a boost to Barcelona, winger Lieke Martens has been passed fit for the final. Barcelona are set to line-up with few surprises, with Sandra Paños in goal behind a centre-back pairing of Irine Parades and Mapi Leon. The right back Marta Torrejón tucks in to allow Fridolina Rolfö to fly forward on the other side. In midfield, Patri holds while Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas roam. Jennifer Hermoso plays as a false nine who can drop into midfield while Caroline Graham Hansen and Martens offer threat from wide.

The return of Ada Hegerberg has been huge for Lyon following her ACL injury and the Norway striker will lead the line. The France captain Amandine Henry is an important presence in the middle of the pitch while centre-back and skipper Wendie Renard and goalkeeper Christiane Endler are perhaps the best in their position in the world.

Predicted line-ups

Barcelona: Panos; Marta, Parades, Mapi Leon, Rolfo; Patri, Bonmati, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Hermoso, Martens

Lyon: Endler; Carpenter, Renard, Mbock Bathy, Bacha; Henry, Egurrola, Horan; D Cascarino, Hegerberg, Macario

Prediction

Barcelona are an immaculate football team and can prove so on the biggest stage and against the toughest opposition. Barcelona 3-1 Lyon

Source Link Barcelona vs Lyon live stream: How to watch Women’s Champions League final online and on TV tonight