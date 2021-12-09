Barcelona too good for Arsenal in latest Champions League masterclass

Barcelona put on a dominant display in a 4-0 Women’s Champions League win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were beaten 4-1 by the current European champions in their opening Group C fixture and struggled to improve on that performance, despite recording three successive victories in their subsequent matches in the pool.

Barcelona controlled possession and capitalised on Arsenal’s defensive mistakes, with Aitana Bonmati striking the opener before Jennifer Hermoso doubled her side’s lead in the 29th minute.

Fridolina Rolfo scored from outside the area for Barca’s third in first-half stoppage time, before Hermoso added her second to cap off Barcelona’s victory in the 75th minute.

The Catalan side had already qualified for the quarter-finals, with Arsenal needing a win to secure their place in the next round, although they can still do so if they avoid defeat against Hoffenheim in Germany next Wednesday.

Barcelona took a deserved lead in the 22nd minute. Jennifer Beattie tried to find an Arsenal colleague with a pass across her own goal, but the ball lacked power and direction and was quickly intercepted by Bonmati.

The midfielder had a lot to do but worked her way into a good position to be able to put the ball past Manuela Zinsberger in the Arsenal net.

Barcelona had a second six minutes later, when Hermoso guided Rolfo’s cross past the home goalkeeper.

Hermoso was unmarked in the middle of the box when the ball came in and, despite Zinsberger managing to get a touch, the ball crept over the line and into the back of the net.

The visitors then added a third just before the break. After winning the ball back on the edge of the box, Rolfo fired home a right-footed effort from distance.

Barcelona finished the first half having enjoyed 74 per cent of possession and, just as Arsenal looked to be containing the visitors’ threat in the second, the defending champions struck again.

Zinsberger had just made a double save to deny Caroline Graham Hansen and then Hermoso, but she was unable to keep out the latter after Arsenal failed to deal with a low cross, as Barca wrapped up a comfortable victory.

