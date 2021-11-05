Barcelona to appoint Xavi Hernandez as manager to replace Ronald Koeman

FC Barcelona have activated the release of Al Sadd manager Xavi Hernandez and will appoint the 41-year-old as their new head coach.

The former Spain international has been the first choice of Joan Laporta to take over the rebuilding work needed at the club, following a summer of financial strife, the departure of Lionel Messi and the recent sacking of Ronald Koeman.

Al Sadd confirmed that Barcelona have paid “the release clause stipulated in the contract” and say they will cooperate with Barcelona “in the future”, as they wished Xavi success in his future role.

Sergi Barjuan has been in temporary charge of Barca’s first team but will now revert to his B team role.

More to follow…

