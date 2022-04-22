Spirits giant Bacardi has sued American Airlines for allowing more than 400 cases of French cognac worth $65,820 to go missing.

The liquor company says in court papers that the the cognac disappeared on a flight from Paris to Los Angeles last year.

In the lawsuit, which was filed in US District Court in Pasadena, California, the company states that 1,680 cases of the French brandy were loaded onto the flight last September.

But it claims that more than six pallets, or 420 cases, never showed up when the flight landed in the US.

“While in the possession, custody and control of (American Airlines), six pallets and three cases were lost or stolen,” the lawsuit says.

It is unclear if the product was lost or stolen, but the lawsuit says that the airline has paid “no part” of Bacardi’s claim, even though it has has been “duly demanded.”

It is also not stated what kind of cognac was being shipped or how many bottles are missing.

The Independent has reached out to both Bacardi and American Airlines for comment.

American Airlines shares were posted on Thursday when the Texas-based company posted a smaller-than-expected loss during the first quarter of 2022.

Airline bosses said they expect to become profitable again in the second quarter as travel demand continues to grow.

During the first quarter $364m of the company’s $8.9bn in revenue was generated by cargo shipping.

Source Link Barcardi sues American Airlines for losing $65k of alcohol on flight