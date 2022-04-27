Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie set for 2023 release

Warner Bros have confirmed that the Barbie film starring Margot Robbie will be released next year.

The film will be in cinemas worldwide from 21 July 2023.

Warner Bros announced the release date on Twitter alongside a picture of Robbie in the titular role, where she is pictured sitting in a hot pink convertible car.

Robbie will star alongside others such as Ryan Gosling, Emma Mackey, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, and Michael Cera.

