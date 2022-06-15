Barbie fans divided over first-look at Ryan Gosling as Ken: ‘40-year-old Ken is insane. I’m sorry’

Warner Bros has released a first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken in Barbie – and fans aren’t sure what to think.

The forthcoming movie directed by Greta Gerwig (previously Ladybird and Little Women) will see Gosling play the iconic fashion-forward doll Ken.

Gosling is joined in the movie by Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, and Will Ferrell.

A photo debuting the actor’s new look as Ken was released by the studio on Wednesday (15 June).

In it, the La La Land star is sporting bleach blonde hair, a spray tan, and six-pack abs.

Fans are divided over the photo, with many commenting that the 41-year-old actor is too old to be playing the iconic doll. Robbie – who is portraying Barbie – is 31.

“I love Ryan Gosling, but 40-year-old Ken is insane. I’m sorry,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Another added: “Extremely moved that ‘Ken’ (Ryan Gosling) in the Barbie movie is 41 years old.”

“Ryan Gosling is 41 years old. He does not need to play Ken please,” said someone else.

Others have defended the casting, with one person stating: “People are so quick to judge with one photo of Ryan Gosling as Ken. Like have you seen the entire film?”

“Ryan Gosling is practically perfect as Ken in Barbie,” added a second fan.

The photo comes nearly two months after Warner Bros released the first images of Robbie in costume as Barbie, which many people praised as “perfect” casting.

Gosling reportedly plays one of multiple Kens in the film, with Shang Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings star Simu Liu portraying another.

Barbie is slated for a theatrical release on 21 July 2023.

