Barack Obama visits Joe Biden’s White House: ‘I like what you’ve done with the place’

Barack Obama visited Joe Biden at the White House earlier this week and told his former running mate that he “likes what he’s done with the place”.

Mr Biden served as Mr Obama’s vice president between 2009 and 2017 before taking the presidency himself four years later.

“I still know my way around here,” the former US president said, touring the White House for the first time since leaving in January 2017.

“I like what you’ve done with the room… I like the Truman bust,” Mr Obama added.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.