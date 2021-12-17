Barack Obama shares his favourite songs from 2021

Barack Obama has unveiled his favourite songs from 2021.

The former US president, who makes it a tradition to share his book, movie, and music recommendations at the end of each year, published his list of songs on Friday (17 December).

“I’ve always enjoyed listening to a wide variety of music, so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year. I hope you find a new artist or song to add to your own playlist,” he wrote.

Among his selection are “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” by Lil Nas X and “Rumors” by Lizzo ft Cardi B.

Brandi Carlile’s “Broken Horses”, Jon Batiste’s “Freedom”, Tammy Lakkis’s “Notice” are included as well.

The former president also selected “I Don’t Live Here Anymore” by The War on Drugs ft Lucius, “Pepas” by Farruko, and “Go Down Deh” by Spice ft Sean Paul and Shaggy.

Obama began sharing his cultural recommendations for 2021 on 15 December, beginning with books. His selected titles include Lauren Groff’s Matrix, Michelle Zauner’s Crying in H Mart, and Jonathan Franzen’s Crossroads.

On 16 December, he shared his favourite films of the year, which include Pig, Judas and the Black Messiah, and The Power of the Dog.

