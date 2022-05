The Bank of England has increased interest rates to their highest level in 13 years as it looks to ease the cost of living crisis.

It announced a rise from 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent – a level not seen since in 2009, in the aftermath of the financial crisis the year before.

Thursday’s decision comes as the Bank looks to rein in soaring inflation, which hit a 30-year high in March.

More follows…

