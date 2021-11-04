Bank of England holds interest rates at record low of 0.1%, despite rising inflation

The Bank of England has held interest rates at a record low of 0.1 per cent, it announced on Thursday.

There had been growing speculation that the Bank would raise it’s benchmark due to rising inflation. A rate hike would likely have meant rising borrowing costs for millions of people.

However, on Thursday, the Banks Monetary Policy Committee voted to leave the base rate unchanged.

Analysts had warned that increasing the cost of borrowing too soon could choke off the economic recovery.

The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee (MPC) of nine members voted seven to two in favour of holding rates at 0.1 per cent.

Committee members Michael Saunders and Dave Ramsden had voted in favour raising interest rates to 0.25 per cent.

The central bank will also keep up its £895bn quantitative easing programme following a six to three vote in favour.

More follows

