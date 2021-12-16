Bank of England hikes interest rates to 0.25% despite fears for economy amid omicron wave

The Bank of England has increased rates for the first time since the start of the pandemic, despite growing concerns for the economy as Covid case numbers surge.

The Bank’s rate-setting committee voted eight to one in favour of increasing interest rates to 0.25 per cent from a record low of 0.1 per cent.

Silvana Tenreyro was the only member to vote against an increase. The decision came after inflation soared to 5.1 per cent – well above the Bank’s target rate of 2 per cent.

The central bank will also keep up its £895 billion quantitative easing programme unchanged.

