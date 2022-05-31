Bank holiday bin collection days: How to check on changes over Jubilee weekend

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated this week to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne.

Her Majesty began her reign at the age of 25 on this day in 1952, the same day her father, King George VI, died.

To honour the occasion, the UK will get an extra bank holiday starting from Thursday and ending on Sunday.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated this week to mark the monarch’s 70 years on the throne

With just two days to go until the bank holiday weekend starts, Britons have begun counting down until the festivities kick off.

But what does the celebrations mean for the all-important bin collections?

Here’s everything you need to know.

The day of your bin collection over the Bank Holiday weekend will be decided by your local council.

There is no one-fits-all system in the UK for bin collections over the long weekend, so some households may have their bins collected later or earlier than the normal schedule.

You can find more information on your local council bin collection by entering your postcode here.

Several councils have updated their social media pages with their bin collection times.

You can also find more information on your local council website or by calling them directly.

What events are planned for the bank holiday?

Public events and community activities are set to take place across the country to mark the Queen’s 70 years of service.

These include a nationwide baking competition, called the Platinum Pudding competition, which invited applications to create a new recipe in honour of Her Majesty.

On Thursday 2 June, the Queen’s Birthday Parade – also known as Trooping the Colour – will take place. It is usually held to mark her official birthday on the second Saturday in June, but has been moved earlier for the special bank holiday weekend.

Public events and community activities are set to take place across the country to mark the Queen’s 70 years of service

More than 1,500 Platinum Jubilee beacons will be lit throughout the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and UK Overseas Territories on this day. For the first time, beacons will also be lit in each capital city of Commonwealth countries to celebrate.

On Friday 3 June, a Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The following day, Saturday 4 June, will see the Queen attending the Derby at Epsom Downs with members of her family.

The BBC will also stage and broadcast a special live concert from Buckingham Palace, with “some of the world’s biggest entertainment stars” performing. Members of the public will be invited to apply to attend the event.

On the last day, Sunday 5 June, the Big Jubilee Lunch will take place, where communities are invited to “come together in a spirit of fun and friendship”.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will also take place on this day, with performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers taking part in the festival.

Follow the latest on the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee here.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bank holiday bin collection days: How to check on changes over Jubilee weekend