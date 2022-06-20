Bangladesh flooding victim details ‘disaster’ caused by severe monsoon

Floods in Bangladesh continued to wreak havoc Monday (20 June) with authorities struggling to ferry drinking water and dry food to shelters across northern and northeastern regions.

More than a dozen people have died across the country since the monsoon began last week, according to authorities.

For those who have survived, the cleanup operation remains near-impossible, due to the sheer volume of water inside homes and buildings.

“There isn’t much to say about the situation. You can see the water with your own eyes… we are in a great disaster” one person said.

