Bakers create life-size cake of Sir David Attenborough

A life-sized Sir David Attenborough cake has been unveiled at an exhibition in Birmingham.

The creation, which sees the much-loved television presenter dressed in a green blazer and blue scarf, and decorated to look as if he’s surrounded by butterflies, is a collaboration from several UK cake artists.

It is being displayed at the Cake International show, which is taking place from 5-7 November.

Alongside the figurine of Attenborough, the group has also created realistic cake structures of a range of animals including a hippo, frog, meerkat and a giraffe.

One of the artists, Stephanie Would, from West Yorkshire, said the group had chosen to honour Attenborough to mark his 95th birthday.

A cake artist applies the finishing touches to a life-sized cake of David Attenborough (AFP via Getty Images)

“David Attenborough is a legend in the animal kingdom as well as our own,” she said.

“He celebrated his 95th birthday in May and I thought this would be a great way to celebrate.”

The baked creation was submitted to the annual event as part of the decorating competition.

The cake has earned high praise on social media after photographs were shared to Instagram by Cake Internatinal.

“It’s amazing,” one person wrote. “Incredible work,” another said.

Other baked creations at the event include a cake of “Medusa”, a fictional character in Greek mythology, and a cake disguised as a full English breakfast.

The show coincides with Cop26, which is currently taking place in Glasgow.

Attenborough is one of the attendees at the conference. In a speech earlier this week, he warned world leaders that humanity is “already in trouble” because of the burning of fossil fuels across the globe.

“Our burning of fossil fuels, our destruction of nature, our approach to industry, construction and learning, are releasing carbon into the atmosphere at an unprecedented pace and scale,” he told the conference. “We are already in trouble.”

Calling on leaders to work together to find solutions, he said: “If working apart we are a force powerful enough to destabilise our planet, surely working together we are powerful enough to save it.”

“In my lifetime I’ve witnessed a terrible decline. In yours, you could and should witness a wonderful recovery.”

