The Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins has clarified that he does not “identify as LGBTQ+” after fans thought he came out on social media.

The 21-year-old, who won the Channel 4 baking show in 2020, delighted fans as he shared a compilation of clips on Instagram last week from a recent holiday.

In various parts of the video, which is soundtracked by the song “I Found You” by Stephen Sanchez, Sawkins appears to be holding hands with a man.

Many of his followers interpreted this post as Sawkins coming out, flooding the comments section with rainbow emojis.

“Well I didn’t see that coming. Delightful. Congratulations!” Bake Off host Matt Lucas wrote.

However, on Monday (20 June), Sawkins posted a “clarification” to his Instagram Stories, explaining that he was “trying to address this with sensitivity and kindness”.

“I recently posted a reel from my holiday. Some news sites and comments celebrated this as me coming out, and I can appreciate how this has happened. However, this is not the case,” he wrote.

“I do not identify as LGBTQ+. I fully support the LGBTQ+ community and will try to be an ally as best as I can.”

The Scottish baker continued: “Representation within the LGBTQ+ community across society is incredibly important. This is why I felt the need to clarify in this story. Written with love, Peter.”

When Sawkins won Bake Off, he was the show’s youngest ever champion.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bake Off’s Peter Hawkins wasn’t ‘coming out’ in video holding hands with man: ‘I do not identify as LGBTQ+’