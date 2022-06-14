Bagpipes played at Wireless Ridge memorial to mark 40th anniversary of Falklands war

Posted on June 14, 2022

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) released somber footage of bagpipes being played at the Wireless Ridge memorial to mark the anniversary of the end of the Falklands War.

Tuesday (14 June) marks 40 years since the end of the conflict, in which 255 service members died.

Military veterans and bereaved family members gathered at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, where the names of all those who died are inscribed, for a remembrance service.

