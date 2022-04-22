Bagillt: Two dead and three injured after car crashes into gym

Two people died and three have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a gym in Wales.

At around 2.30am today, a car crashed into Lyons Den Fitness in Bagillt, Flintshire.

The two who died were travelling in a white BMW 330 saloon.

More follows

