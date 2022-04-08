Bafta Games Awards 2022: From Returnal to Forza Horizon 5 here are all the big winners

The Bafta Games Awards is one of the biggest nights for the gaming industry in the UK. The last year was notoriously difficult for the industry as it had to deal with frequent production delays and shortages. But this year marks the first time the awards show was held in person since the start of the pandemic.

One of the big winners of this year’s gaming Baftas was Returnal, Housemarque’s roguelike PS5 exclusive that picked up four awards, including the grand prize of “best game”.

Another PS5 exclusive, Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, also had a good showing, picking up two awards in technical categories. Meanwhile, Forza Horizon 5, developed by Playground Games in the UK, picked up the award for “Best British game”.

The EE game of the year, the only prize voted for by the general public, also saw a surprise winner with indie puzzler Unpacking, taking home the prize. It also won in the category for “best narrative.”

Want to find out who else won this year? Keep on scrolling. We’ve rounded up all the winners and where you can pick up the titles below.

‘Returnal’ Awarded: Best game, audio achievement, music, performer in a leading role

Best game, audio achievement, music, performer in a leading role Available on: PS5 As a roguelike, where levels are randomly generated, players take control of Selene as she crashes her spaceship on the planet Atropos. Every time she dies, time loops back to the point of impact and she must find a way to survive long enough and escape the planet. The latest update, titled “Ascension” was released in March 2022 and adds online co-op and a new endless mode brilliantly named “Tower of Sisyphus” so it’s an excellent time to pick it up if you haven’t had a chance to play the game of the year. Read our full review of Returnal to find out more

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart’ Awarded: Animation, technical achievement

Animation, technical achievement Available on: PS5 Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart wastes no time in throwing the duo back into the fray in a dimension-hopping adventure to stop Dr Nefarious from destroying the fabric of time and space. The run-and-gun platforming action has changed very little since its first outing which is what makes Rift Apart feel so special in an age of hyper-realistic blockbusters. With a wildly creative arsenal of new weapons and gorgeous graphics, Rift Apart is a powerful return to form and one of the Playstation 5’s best exclusive titles. Read our full review of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Unpacking’ Awarded: EE game of the year, narrative

EE game of the year, narrative Available on: Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, Nintendo Switch, Mac Moving into a new house is arguably the most stressful thing people put themselves through. So how can you turn that experience into a meditative and relaxing game? As it turns out, unpacking virtual cardboard boxes is much easier. Each level sees you in a snapshot of a person’s life, from arriving in a college dorm to finding a first apartment. Every item you unpack reveals more about the person it belongs to and finding the perfect place for it is as satisfying as snapping in the final piece of a jigsaw. It’s an inspired choice for best narrative and as it won in the only category determined by popular vote, it’s a clear favourite with fans.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘It Takes Two’ Awarded: Original property, multiplayer

Original property, multiplayer Available on: PS5, PS4, Xbox series X, Xbox series S, Xbox One, PC It Takes Two is one of the surprise highlights of 2021, taking the top prize at the Game Awards in 2021. It’s a lovingly detailed co-op platformer designed to be played locally or online via a free “friend pass”. You control a couple who, while navigating through a difficult divorce, are transformed into a pair of tiny dolls who must set out on an adventure to return to their human form. Players take control of each partner and must combine their skills to overcome great obstacles such as talking squirrels, an astronaut baboon and their own relationship woes.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Forza Horizon 5′ Awarded: Best British game

Best British game Available on: Xbox One/Xbox series X/S, PC Forza Horizon 5 just wants you to have a good time. From its lush jungles to arid sandstorms, this fictional depiction of Mexico plays host to the Horizon Festival, where racers all over the world come to drive cars and drive them fast. With over 550 vehicles to choose from to race across 11 unique biomes, there is plenty of driving to be had across dynamic courses that make Horizon’s world feel truly alive.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘No Man’s Sky’ Awarded: Evolving game

Evolving game Available on: PS4, PS5,Xbox One/Xbox series X/S, PC No Man’s Sky presents players with a galaxy to explore, filled with unique planets and lifeforms, and constant danger and action. Almost any star visible in the night sky can be travelled to and discovered. The “evolving game” category recognises titles that have continued to receive support after its initial release. The game’s launch back in 2016 was pretty notorious, mainly for underselling its promise of a living, expanding universe and lack of promised multiplayer. Now, it’s received more updates than you could shake a stick at, with online multiplayer, buildable settlements and much more. It’s a completely different (and much better) game at this point.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Inscryption’ Awarded: Game design

Game design Available on: PC Part roguelike collectible card game and part escape room, Inscryption is hard to put into a box. At its core, it’s a game about being trapped in a cabin with a man who really wants to play a card game. But to say anymore than that would be giving too much away. Not only is the card game itself designed well with different creature types, abilities and an interesting combat system, the player can stretch his legs and explore the room he’s in. Hidden secrets can be found in the small spaces that ties in directly with the card game at the table. There isn’t any other title quite like it.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Before Your Eyes’ Awarded: Game beyond entertainment

Game beyond entertainment Available on: PC, Mac Before Your Eyes is a first person game which tells the story of a soul’s journey into the afterlife using an innovative controller – your real-life blinks. By using your webcam, the mythical ferryman asks to comb through memories of your life before you pass on. The game tracks the player’s eyes and blinks to make decisions as the narrative unfolds.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} ‘Chicory: A Colorful Tale’ Awarded: Family game

Family game Available on: PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 Chicory: A Colorful Tale is a top-down adventure game that takes place in a colouring book world. The wielder of a magic paintbrush has gone missing and it’s up to her biggest fan to wield it and restore colour to the world. Players can use the whole world as a canvas to create new paths and explore the world in full.

{{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}}

{{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}}

{{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Bafta Games Awards 2022: From Returnal to Forza Horizon 5 here are all the big winners