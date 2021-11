Steven Gerrard’s backroom staff have followed the former England midfielder in switching from Rangers to Aston Villa

Gerrard was appointed Villa manager on Thursday, with the ex-Liverpool star leaving the Scottish champions after three years in Glasgow

The 41-year-old has replaced Dean Smith at the Villa Park helm, with the Birmingham club having suffered five-straight Premier League defeats.

Former Scotland midfielder Gary McAllister and Michael Beale will now assume the roles of assistant head coach at Villa Park.

Tom Culshaw, Scott Mason and Jordan Milsom have also made the move to the English top flight.

“Aston Villa are pleased to welcome Gary McAllister (assistant head coach), Michael Beale (assistant head coach), Tom Culshaw (technical coach), Scott Mason (lead analyst) and Jordan Milsom (head of fitness and conditioning) to the club as part of Steven Gerrard’s backroom staff,” read a Villa statement.

“Austin MacPhee, Aaron Danks and Neil Cutler will also remain at the club.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Backroom staff follow new Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard from Rangers