'Back In Action': Actress Cameron Diaz Is Officially 'Un-Retiring'; Re-Unites With Jamie Foxx For Netflix Movie

Renowned Hollywood actress Cameron Diaz, who stepped away from acting a couple of years back, is set to step out of retirement as she teams up with actor Jamie Foxx for a Netflix movie titled ‘Back in Action’. While the two have worked together in ‘Any Given Sunday’ and ‘Annie’ in the past, with the latter being Diaz’s last acting role, the return of the talented actress has left her fans excited.

Announcing Diaz’s return to acting, Foxx shared an audio clip of his conversation with the actress as they discussed her return to acting. While the 49-year-old actress sounded pretty tensed with her decision, Foxx brought NFL legend Tom Brady online as then shared positive tips on ‘un-retiring’ that seem to have worked wonders.

Sharing the audio online, Foxx wrote, “Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!”

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

Responding to which Diaz took to Instagram stories and wrote, “Jamie Foxx, only you could get me back in action!!! I can’t frickin wait it’s gonna be a blast,” while sharing her excitement.

According to multiple reports, the upcoming Netflix movie ‘Back in Action’ helmed by Seth Gordon, is penned by Brendan O’Brien and as mentioned Foxx will go on floors later this year.

SEE ALSO: Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ Is The Most-Watched Indian Film On Netflix; SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ Is Not Far Behind

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Back In Action': Actress Cameron Diaz Is Officially 'Un-Retiring'; Re-Unites With Jamie Foxx For Netflix Movie