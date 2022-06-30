Baby’s father is person of interest in fatal shooting of young mother on Upper East Side, reports say

The father of the three-month-old baby being pushed in a stroller when its mother was killed in an execution-style shooting in Manhattan’s Upper East Side has been identified as a person of interest in the murder, according to police sources and family members.

A law enforcement official told New York Daily News that the 20-year-old mother had sent text messages to her family saying that she was planning to meet up with the baby’s father on Wednesday night to talk some things out.

The man – who has not been publicly named – had allegedly assaulted the victim while she was pregnant and she was unsure if she now wanted him in their child’s life, the official said.

The victim – who police are still declining to publicly identify – was pushing her three-month-old child in a stroller through the Upper East Side just before 8.30pm when she was approached by a hooded figure and shot at point-blank range in the head.

She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead. The baby was unharmed in the attack.

Police are now seeking to question the baby’s father as the person of interest in the young mother’s killing, according to the police source and the victim’s heartbroken mother.

Lisa Desort told Fox News that the baby’s father had made multiple threats to both her daughter and other family members but that police failed to take their complaints seriously.

She said that the suspect had “threatened me with death, my daughter with death, and my other daughter with death” and they had reported the incidents to the NYPD “numerous times”.

The grieving mother said that “no one protected” her daughter.

“The city was supposed to be protecting her. This is a domestic violence case from January. We called the precinct,” she said.

“All that anyone needs to know in this city is we called numerous times for her protection.

“No one protected my daughter, and now she’s dead.”

Her daughter – who police have not publicly named – was the mother to both the three-month-old and a two-year-old child.

That child, who she shares with another man, was not with her at the time of the shooting.

Ms Desort said that her daughter was “the best mother” and had dreams of being a pediatric nurse.

“She had been working since she was 16, and she took care of people. She was the best mother,” she said.

“My daughter did not deserve this.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Baby’s father is person of interest in fatal shooting of young mother on Upper East Side, reports say